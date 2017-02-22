Brazil's Vale to redeem next month $792 mln in bonds maturing in March 2018

SAO PAULO Feb 22 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, will redeem next month 750 million euros ($792 million) of bonds that mature in March 2018.

The company said in a securities filing on Wednesday the bonds will be redeemed on March 27. The early repayment is consistent with the company's debt reduction strategy, the filing added.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)