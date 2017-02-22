Brazil's Vale to redeem next month $792 mln in bonds maturing in March 2018

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
SAO PAULO Feb 22 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, will redeem next month 750 million euros ($792 million) of bonds that mature in March 2018.
The company said in a securities filing on Wednesday the bonds will be redeemed on March 27. The early repayment is consistent with the company's debt reduction strategy, the filing added.

QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.