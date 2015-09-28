Brazil's Vale cuts dividend in face of iron ore rout

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 Brazil's Vale SA said on Monday it plans to cut its dividend for the year by $500 million in order to help shore up the miner's balance sheet in the face of weaker commodity prices, especially iron ore.
The company had initially said it would pay $2 billion in dividends in 2015, packaged in two installments. On Monday it said the second installment would be cut to $500 million from $1 billion.
The first payment was made in April.
The proposed cut still needs to be approved by the company's board of directors. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.