公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 29日 星期二

Brazil's Vale cuts dividend in face of iron ore rout

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 Brazil's Vale SA said on Monday it plans to cut its dividend for the year by $500 million in order to help shore up the miner's balance sheet in the face of weaker commodity prices, especially iron ore.

The company had initially said it would pay $2 billion in dividends in 2015, packaged in two installments. On Monday it said the second installment would be cut to $500 million from $1 billion.

The first payment was made in April.

The proposed cut still needs to be approved by the company's board of directors. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)

