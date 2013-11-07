UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale wants to sell assets, reduce costs -CEO

By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 7 Brazilian mining company
Vale is working to sell more assets outside its core
business to reduce costs and control debt, Chief Executive
Officer Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday.
After posting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday, the company sees cost cuts as a key way to maintain
profitability in the long term, Ferreira said.
Net income for the third quarter more than doubled to $3.50
billion from $1.64 billion a year earlier. The result was 6
percent higher than the $3.3 billion average estimate of seven
analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The company benefited from higher-than-expected iron ore
demand and prices, as well as a reduction in costs.
Iron ore prices averaged about a fifth higher in the third
quarter than a year earlier. Sales of iron ore and pellets
increased 7 percent to 83.6 million tonnes, the third-highest
quarterly amount in the company's history.
"We continue to seek to make Vale more efficient," Ferreira
told analysts on a conference call on Thursday. "We are in talks
to sell more assets."
Sales, general and administrative costs fell 39 percent to
$315 million, while research and development fell 43 percent to
$205 million.
The cost of goods sold, a category that includes salaries and
equipment used to mine Vale's products, fell 3.4 percent to
$6.55 billion despite rising output and sales.
Ferreira said Vale wanted to sell assets to keep its debt
levels at sustainable levels, rather than to cover liabilities
stemming from a long-running $15 billion dispute with the
Brazilian government over the double-taxation of foreign
subsidiaries.
Vale and other Brazilian companies with foreign units are
negotiating with Brazil's Finance Ministry over past debts and
future tax rules, Ferreira said.
Company counsel, Clove Torres, who has been taking part in
the talks, said a draft of the new tax rules could be released
in the coming days or weeks.
"It is essential that the new rules maintain our company's
competitiveness abroad," Ferreira said.
The back tax debt is being debated by Brazil's Supreme
Court.
Vale's nonvoting preferred shares, the company's most-traded
class of stock, fell 1.2 percent at 34.03 reais in morning
trading in Sao Paulo.
STEADY PRICING
Vale said it expected iron ore prices to remain near current
levels, close to $130 a tonne, for the near future, as housing
construction in China sustains demand for steel, said Jose
Carlos Martins, the company's head of ferrous metals and
strategy.
Vale, whose ore has some of the world's highest levels of
base iron and lowest levels of impurities, expects to maintain
its prices with a "quality premium" that should rise in the
coming quarters, especially for production from its giant,
high-grade Carajas mines in Brazil's Amazon region, Martins
said.
He said he expected Australia and Brazil's share of the
world seaborne market to rise to about 80 percent in coming
years from 60 percent to 70 percent today as the world's largest
exporters of iron ore benefit from lower costs, high quality
from the mines, and efficient transportation and logistics
systems.
Ferreira said Vale's cash cost of iron ore after royalty
payments fell to about $22 a tonne during the quarter, a level
the company considers "competitive."
Iron ore in the Chinese spot market fell 0.15
percent to $136.90 a tonne on Thursday from Wednesday's
two-month high, according to Steel Intelligence.