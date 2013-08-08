UPDATE 3-Vale may change accounting to curb forex impact on profit

* Possible accounting change follows 2nd qtr currency hit
* Company sees iron ore price, volume recovering
* Vale director "doesn't lose sleep" on China demand
* Shares rise on cost cutting, China growth outlook
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 Brazilian miner Vale SA
may adopt so called "hedge-accounting" rules to
smooth out the impact of currency fluctuations like those that
slammed its second-quarter earnings, Chief Executive Murilo
Ferreira said on Thursday.
Under hedge accounting, companies set aside some
dollar-denominated export proceeds to compensate for the impact
of exchange-rate moves on the local-currency value of debt,
spreading currency gains and losses over several years. The
practice is allowed under the International Financial Reporting
Standards of the IFRS Foundation, the accounting rule-book used
by Vale and other Brazilian companies.
As Brazil's currency, the real, has weakened, companies have
seen the local currency value of dollar debts soar and the cost
of servicing the debt rise. State-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, Brazil's largest company by revenue, last month
said it had begun to use hedge accounting in May.
"We had a strong financial performance in a challenging
environment," Ferreira said on a conference call with analysts
and journalists. "The financial impact of forex does not reflect
our true operations."
If studies show the change to be beneficial it could be
implemented in 2014, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani said
on the call.
On Wednesday, Vale said second-quarter profit plunged 84
percent due to a $2.78 billion charge related to foreign
exchange losses on currency derivatives and debt.
Still, Vale shares rose on Thursday, a sign that many
investors consider its efforts to control costs in a tight
world-commodities market more important than a weak bottom line
caused by non-cash financial losses.
Vale's preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock, rose 2.99 percent to the highest close since June 4.
Common shares rose 3.69 percent to their highest
close since May 13.
Without the extraordinary charges, Vale said underlying
profit was $3.29 billion. Hedge accounting would approximate
that result, Vale said, allowing investors to judge it on its
mining operations rather than often unavoidable and temporary
swings in the value of assets and liabilities caused by the
exchange rate.
Vale said the declines in the real against the dollar that
led to the financial charges on derivatives and debt will likely
help it in the third quarter as a stronger dollar will make
buying Brazilian goods and services cheaper.
Nearly all of Vale's revenue is in U.S. dollars and most of
its expenses in Brazilian reais.
RAIL-UNIT SALE EXPECTED
Vale also said the planned sale of a stake in its VLI
general cargo railway and port transportation unit is close to
completion and that the board has authorized final negotiations
with three suitors, two foreign and one Brazilian.
The company is Brazil's largest railway operator and largest
non-government owner of ports.
Vale also said it plans to hold onto its 27 percent stake in
the CSA joint-venture steel mill with Germany's ThyssenKrupp
for the time being. ThyssenKrupp is trying to sell its
83 percent stake in the money-losing mill outside of Rio de
Janeiro.
"We've done all we intend to do to get the CSA mill
started," Ferreira said. "We will maintain our stake."
Ferreira also said that Anglo Australian mining rival Rio
Tinto Ltd has not contacted Vale about the possibility
of buying its stake in the Simandou iron ore deposit in the West
African nation of Guinea. Earlier on Thursday, Rio Tinto said it
might be interested in increasing its share of projects in the
area, one of the world's largest untapped high-grade iron ore
deposits.
NO CHINA INSOMNIA
Vale expects iron ore prices , which fell an
average of nearly 12 percent in the second quarter compared with
a year ago, to rebound in the third quarter, the company's iron
ore chief, Jose Carlos Martins, said on the call.
Iron ore will have a hard time falling below $110 a tonne
over the long term he said, saying that price level shows
"strong resistance."
Iron ore imports in China, the world's largest market for
the raw material used to make steel, rose 17 percent in July
from June to 73.41 million tonnes, a record monthly amount.
Vale should be able to recover from lower iron ore output
caused by weaker world demand and seasonal rains and meet its
target of producing 306 million tonnes by the end of the year,
Martins said. The goal will be helped as Chinese steelmakers and
dealers increase their stockpiles of iron ore going forward, he
added.
"I don't lose sleep worrying about China," Martins said
adding that steel demand will grow 2 to 3 percent this year.
Vale said it is moving ahead with plans to focus more on its
core iron ore business and improve the return from money-losing
nickel and copper mines.
Nearly all the engineering design and 70 percent of the
contracting for the $19.5 billion Serra Sul iron ore mine being
built in Brazil's Amazon is complete, increasing the chance that
the project will be delivered on time and on budget, Ferreira
said.
Vale also said it expects to cut "hundreds of millions of
dollars" of losses from its Goro nickel mine in New Caledonia
this year and turn the $8 billion project "cash-flow positive"
for the first time in 2014.