版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 21:33 BJT

Vale CEO vows to continue cost, capital austerity this year

Feb 27 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, will maintain cost and capital spending austerity in 2014, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐