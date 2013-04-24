Vale reports Q1 profit of $3.11 bln, beating analysts estimate

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 Brazilian global mining giant Vale SA recorded a profit of $3.11 billion in the first quarter of 2013, according to a filing with securities regulators on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations.
The company also reported net sales, or sales minus sales taxes, of $10.94 billion. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a profit of $2.71 billion.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, was $4.16 billion.
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value