Vale says gov't sensitive to industry concerns on mining reform

UPDATE 2-SMA Solar targets energy management as competition heats up
* 2016 net income at 29.6 mln euros, up from 14.3 mln (Adds quotes, details on new strategy)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 Brazil's Vale SA , the world's second-largest mining company, said on Thursday that the government has been attentive to the mining industry's concerns in drafting a regulatory reform.
Murillo Ferreira, Vale's chief executive, made the statement during a conference call on Thursday to discuss first-quarter results that were released the night before.
Company profits fell 18 percent from a year earlier but beat market expectations.
Vale is the world's largest producer of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel. It is the second-largest producer of nickel, which is used to make steel rust resistant.
* 2016 net income at 29.6 mln euros, up from 14.3 mln (Adds quotes, details on new strategy)
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million