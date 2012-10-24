版本:
Vale puts $1.3 bln Simandou iron-ore mine in Guinea on hold

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company, put its giant Simandou iron ore project in Guinea on hold as a recent plunge in iron ore price forces a revision of investments, the company said Wednesday.

Vale said in July that the $1.3 billion Zogota mine in the Simandou area was to have started output by the end of 2012. In a securities filing Wednesday it said that the mine's scope and timetable are now under review. It gave no date for a startup.

Vale is the world's largest producer of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel. Reuters reported on Sept. 26 that the company might suspend the project.

