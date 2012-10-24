Vale puts $1.3 bln Simandou iron-ore mine in Guinea on hold

BRIEF-Wipro Ltd to provide IoT-based solution for wind parks, wind turbine makers
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company, put its giant Simandou iron ore project in Guinea on hold as a recent plunge in iron ore price forces a revision of investments, the company said Wednesday.
Vale said in July that the $1.3 billion Zogota mine in the Simandou area was to have started output by the end of 2012. In a securities filing Wednesday it said that the mine's scope and timetable are now under review. It gave no date for a startup.
Vale is the world's largest producer of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel. Reuters reported on Sept. 26 that the company might suspend the project.
Feb 28 Asset manager GAM Holding AG appointed Matthew Beesley to a newly-created position of head of equities.
* Facing collapse, Takata continues search for financial backer