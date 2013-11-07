Vale says in talks with Glencore over Canadian nickel synergies

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 7 Brazil's Vale
confirmed that it is in talks with Glencore Xstrata
over potential cooperation between the mining groups' nickel
operations in Canada's Sudbury basin, in an effort to cut costs
as prices languish.
Vale said on Thursday it was not planning "a corporate joint
venture" in Sudbury, but was looking at other options to join
forces and save cash. Nickel prices have fallen by around a
fifth since January to around four-year lows, weighed down by
over-supply.
"We are looking at ways to create synergies for our
non-ferrous operations," Peter Poppinga, Vale's head of
non-ferrous metals, told analysts on a quarterly earnings call.
Reuters reported last month that Glencore and Vale had
revived talks over long-debated cooperation in Sudbury, with the
companies considering a number of options for their mining and
processing operations in the area. Sources familiar with the
situation said then that talks were at an early stage.
The two main operators in Sudbury have held talks on joining
forces on more than one occasion before, both as Inco and
Falconbridge and, later, as successor companies Vale and
Xstrata. Analysts have long said a tie-up would make sense for
two operators mining the 60 km-long, oval-shaped formation known
as the Sudbury basin.
The sources had said a tough nickel market, pressure on Vale
over nickel difficulties at its Goro nickel-cobalt mine in New
Caledonia and elsewhere could make a deal more likely this time
than in the past. Equally, the problems across Vale's nickel
division could prove distracting.
Vale said on Thursday it did not expect to have to take a
writedown on the value of Goro.