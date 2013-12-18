版本:
Vale says Glencore consortium in Sudbury nearly defined

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 18 Brazilian miner Vale expects its consortium with Glencore in Sudbury nickel projects to be defined by the first quarter of 2014 and for the venture to operate as a single unit, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday.

The executive also said the world's largest iron ore miner's Samarco iron ore venture with Australian counterpart BHP Billiton had clinched a contract with U.S. steel company Nucor Corp.

