UPDATE 1-Vale seeks fertilizer partner; potash to top 4 mln T/yr

* New mines to more than replace canceled Argentina Rio
Colorado plan -CEO
* Glencore-Vale Sudbury nickel venture seen in 1st qtr -CEO
* Vale signs iron ore contract with U.S.-based Nucor -CEO
By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 18 Brazilian miner Vale SA
expects to more than replace the 4 million tonnes a
year of potash it stands to lose from the cancellation of its
Rio Colorado project in Argentina as it opens mines in Brazil
and Canada, its top executive said on Wednesday.
At least 2 million tonnes a year of potash output is
expected from its Carnalita project in Brazil's northeastern
state of Sergipe and 3 million to 5 million tonnes a year could
be mined from its Kronau project in Canada's Province of
Saskatchewan, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira told
reporters on Wednesday.
Vale canceled plans to build the $6 billion Rio Colorado
project in Argentina in March on concerns the country's
currency-exchange policies made the mine, rail and port project
unprofitable and after being denied legal tax breaks. It is now
trying to sell shares of its fertilizer unit or stakes in
specific fertilizer projects, Ferreria said.
"We are looking for partners in our fertilizer business," he
said at an annual holiday lunch with reporters. "But if the
partner takes a stake in our fertilizer unit, we don't want
someone who is just a financial partner, we want someone who has
their own production already."
A decision to move forward with Carnalita could be made as
early as the first quarter of 2014, he said. Vale mines potash
and nitrates and makes nitrogen-based fertilizers.
On Oct. 9, Reuters reported that the $4 billion Carnalita
project could be producing by 2017, citing officials in Sergipe.
The mine would be built in two phases: a $2 billion startup to
produce 1.2 million tonnes a year and a second $2 billion phase
to raise output to 2.4 million tonnes a year, Sergipe officials
told Reuters.
Carnalita is one of several potash projects Brazil's
government wants to build quickly to ease dependence on
fertilizer imports and replace Vale's canceled Argentine potash
plans.
Brazil, the world's largest exporter of beef, chicken,
soybeans, sugar, ethanol, orange juice and coffee, relies
heavily on imported fertilizer to enrich its extensive but often
nutrient-weak farmlands. About 90 percent of Brazil's potash
needs are imported. Carnalita alone would supply about 15
percent of Brazil's needs.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock, were up 0.5 percent at 31.89 reais in Sao Paulo, their
first gain in seven days.
MOZAMBIQUE RAILWAY
A decision on a Vale fertilizer partnership would likely
have to wait until the it finished a planned sale of half of its
70 percent stake in the Nacala Railway project. The railway
links Vale's giant coal project in the Moatize region of
Mozambique with an Indian Ocean port.
The railway stake is being sold to help belay the cost of
the $4.4 billion, 912-kilometer railway, which will also be used
for non-coal general cargo in an attempt to open up the
Mozambique interior to large-scale farming, Ferreira said.
In September Vale agreed to sell a majority stake in its VLI
SA Brazilian rail and port general cargo unit to Japan's Mitsui
Co, Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc and
the FGTS worker compensation fund managed by Brazil's
government.
A deal on the railway is expected by mid-2014, he said.
Vale's nickel business is working hard to increase
productivity, Ferreira said, with Vale's planned consortium with
international metals producer and trader Glencore Xstrata Plc
nickel projects in Canada's Sudbury region likely to be
signed in the first quarter of 2014.
The so-called non-corporate joint venture will operate
Glencore and Vale's operations around Sudbury, a city in the
northern part of Ontario, "as a single unit."
This and other efforts to cut nickel mining costs will leave
Vale well-placed to deal with the impact of any potential nickel
shortages in China because of Indonesia's decision to ban nickel
ore exports and force miners to smelt the metal domestically.
"If costs stay low, we won't make as much money, but we are
efficient so if costs go up it will help us," he said.
Ferreira also told reporters that Vale's 50-50 "Samarco"
Brazilian iron ore joint venture with Australia's BHP Billiton
Ltd signed a contract with Nucor Corp, the
largest U.S. steelmaker by market value.
Vale has had little success in the past selling iron ore to
the United States, whose mills obtain most of their ore from
mines on or near the Great Lakes and other waterways that keep
transportation costs cheap. Such costs are a major factor in
iron ore prices.
Vale has said it hopes the U.S. natural gas and oil boom
based on unconventional reserves will help boost the country's
energy-intensive industries such as steel, helping Vale gain new
customers for its ore, which needs less refining to be brought
up to steelmakers' standards.