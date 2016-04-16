Brazil's Vale reiterates looking for partner in fertilizers

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 Brazil's Vale SA
reiterated on Friday it is looking for a partner in
the fertilizer sector, responding to a Reuters report that the
miner is preparing a joint bid with U.S. private equity firm
Apollo for Anglo American's niobium and
phosphates business in Brazil.
The world's largest producer of iron ore said in a
securities filing it "continues to work to form a strategic
partnership in fertilizers, with the aim of divesting and
raising cash." It did not give further details.
Vale has previously said it is seeking partners for its
fertilizer business, but has not stated this could involve
purchasing new assets as part of that strategy.
The company has said it is seeking to sell about $10 billion
of assets to help insulate against further falls in iron ore and
nickel prices, after it announced its biggest loss in decades in
February.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Andrew Hay)