UPDATE 1-Fertilizer unit of Vale to invest $15 bln by 2020

* Brazil fertilizer imports account for 80 pct of needs

* Vale wants to develop potash, phosphate mines

(Adds context)

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Sept 27 The fertilizer unit of Brazil's diversified mining company Vale (VALE5.SA) will invest $15 billion through 2020, the director of the division said on Tuesday.

Brazil, one of the world's leading agricultural powerhouses, relies on imports for 80 percent of its fertilizer needs. The government considers the industry strategic and wants to become more independent through investment in local production of potash, phosphate and nitrogen sources.

Vale is in negotiations with state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) over extending its rights to explore and produce potash from the Carnalitas mine in a concession block that the oil company holds in the state of Sergipe.

Vale operates Brazil's biggest potash production facility in the region through a lease with Petrobras. But its Taquari-Vassouras mine is aging, and Vale would like to expand its reserves area to bring on new potash deposits.

Talks have run into complications over the potential oil reserves that the concession block also holds, Marcelo Fenelon, Vale's director of fertilizers, told Reuters at a mining event in Minas Gerais state.

"How the operational agreement between the oil and potash deposits would work is being discussed, whether one will take priority over the other," Fenelon said, adding that Vale wants to go from the 14th to the fifth largest producer of fertilizer in the world.

(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by David Gregorio)