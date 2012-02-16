UPDATE 3-Vale quarterly profit hit by lower prices, higher costs

* Q4 net falls 21 pct to $4.67 bln, in line with forecasts
* Rising iron ore output cushions lower prices, higher costs
* Record $18 bln investments to start paying off in 2012
* Prices seen weak in 2012, below 2011 average -analysts
By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 15 Vale SA,
the world's No. 2 mining company, reported a 21 percent fall in
fourth-quarter net income, as expected, hit by higher costs and
weaker iron ore prices that analysts say could keep earnings
under pressure this year.
Vale, which is the world's top iron ore producer and
invested a record $18 billion last year, is struggling to
replace production as older iron ore mines are depleted and ore
quality declines.
This is inflating mining costs just as the average price of
iron ore , its principal product, fell 11 percent
to $141.80 a tonne in the fourth quarter from a year ago, hit by
Europe's debt crisis and China's efforts to cool its economy.
The weaker earnings may in large part reflect a pricing
concession by Vale to its Chinese clients in the fourth quarter,
when it allowed contracts more closely linked to falling spot
rates rather than averaging prices of the previous three months,
said Mark Pervan, head of commodity research at Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group.
Chinese steel mills demanded changes from miners, including
Vale and Australian rival Rio Tinto, after spot prices
fell in October to their lowest in more than a year, as slack
Chinese demand curbed steel prices, and consequently, output.
ANZ sees iron ore prices averaging $156 a tonne this year,
down 8 percent from 2011, and Pervan said that could cut Vale's
earnings by 8 to 10 percent.
"We saw exceptionally high iron ore prices in the first half
of 2011 and you're not going to see that reprised this year," he
said.
"We see prices firming up in the second half but they won't
be anywhere near last year's highs, given a still very
restricted lending environment in China."
Squeezing more efficiency out of the company as metals
prices fall and investment remains high will be a key challenge
for Vale and Chief Executive Officer Murilio Ferreira, 58, who
took the helm of the company last year.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company said net income in the
three months to Dec. 31 was $4.67 billion, compared with $5.92
billion a year earlier.
The result was in line with the average estimate of 11
analysts surveyed by Reuters for a $4.68 billion profit.
Compared with the third quarter, it was down 5.3 percent.
CHALLENGING SCENARIO
Iron ore production jumped 3.5 percent to 80.3 million
metric tons in the quarter and reached a record 311.8 million
tonnes for the year, or about one-third of world exports. Vale
ships most of its output overseas, with around 40 percent bound
for China.
"We broke several records despite a challenging economic
scenario," Ferreira said in a statement, adding that the company
benefited from strong global demand for its products.
The company invested $18 billion in 2011 to build copper,
coal and nickel mines, iron-ore pellet plants, ports, ships and
hydroelectric dams, which it said would only start showing
returns this year.
The spending, while a record, was below an initial ambitious
target of doubling spending to $24 billion, curbed by
environmental licensing and labor constraints. Petrobras
, another Brazilian resource giant, also saw
investment spending constrained last year, posting its first
drop in eight years as it struggled to secure equipment,
technology and services.
Vale's revenue was little changed in the quarter, easing
just 1.17 percent from a year earlier to $14.8 billion, as
higher volumes made up for lower prices. Compared with the third
quarter, revenue fell 11.9 percent, less than the 15.9 percent
slide expected by analysts.
Nickel for three month settlement averaged $18,396 a
tonne in London in the fourth quarter, 19 percent less than a
year earlier and down 17 percent from the third quarter.
Vale has the world's largest nickel mining capacity.
Copper for three month delivery fell 13 percent to
an average $7,530 a tonne in the fourth quarter from a year
earlier and was down 16 percent from the third quarter.
Higher metals volumes also helped make up for the end of
bauxite, alumina and aluminum sales, after the company sold its
aluminum assets.
Expanded volumes may be Vale's best hope to keep profit from
falling further as iron ore and metals prices are likely to
remain below 2011 levels in 2012, according to Edmo Chagas and
Antonio Heluany, analysts with BTG Pactual.
Investment in 2011 was heavily focused on Moatize in
Mozambique, the Southern Hemisphere's largest coal project, the
Onca Puma nickel mine in Brazil's Amazon, Vale's iron ore pellet
and distribution facilities in Oman and Brazil's Estreito and
Indonesia's Karebbe hydrodams.
All are in ramp-up or completion stages and will start
generating value or reducing costs for the company this year,
Vale said.