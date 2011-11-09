Brazil's Vale offers to buy out fertilizers unit

Nov 9 Brazilian mining giant Vale (VALE.N) launched on Wednesday a tender offer to acquire all shares outstanding of unit Vale Fertilizantes FFTL4.SA, according to a securities filing.

Rio de Janeiro-based Vale will offer holders of Vale Fertilizantes 25 reais for each share. The value of the deal could reach 2.2 billion reais ($1.24 billion) should all shareholders tender their shares, Vale added.

($1=1.78 reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)