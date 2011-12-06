Vale says port works normally after ore ship moved

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 6 Brazil's Vale , the world's second-largest mining company, said on Tuesday its Port of Ponta da Madeira is operating normally after a damaged ore carrier, the world's largest, was removed from one of its four berths

While the port's pier number 1 was blocked by the Vale Beijing, owned by South Korea's STX Pan Ocean , Vale lost the opportunity to load 750,000 tonnes of iron ore.