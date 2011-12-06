Vale says port works normally after ore ship moved

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 6 Brazil's Vale , the world's second-largest mining company, said on Tuesday its Port of Ponta da Madeira is operating normally after a damaged ore carrier, the world's largest, was removed from one of its four berths
While the port's pier number 1 was blocked by the Vale Beijing, owned by South Korea's STX Pan Ocean , Vale lost the opportunity to load 750,000 tonnes of iron ore.
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.