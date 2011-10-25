PREVIEW-Vale Q3 profit rises, iron price worries persist

* Profit seen rising 7.5 pct on still-high prices, sales

By Brian Ellsworth and Sabrina Lorenzi

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 Net income at Brazilian mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ) probably rose 7.5 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier as a jump in iron ore prices lifted revenue.

Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, probably earned $6.49 billion in the third quarter, compared with $6.04 billion in the same period of last year, according to the median estimate of nine analysts in a Reuters poll.

Profit likely rose a meager 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, the slowest sequential gain in net income in at least a year, the poll found. Sales volumes lost traction and prices receded from near record levels in the second quarter, analysts said.

Third-quarter performance will be key to assessing whether Vale is prepared to withstand a slowdown in China, its biggest customer, and counter a decline in iron ore prices that began in late August. A recent tumble in Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, could also spark sizable one-off gains in operational earnings and boost dollar-denominated debt, the poll found.

Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira will probably reassure investors of his focus on execution and cost controls to weather adverse global economic conditions and stave off fears that output goals could be revised down.

"Market sentiment has been suggesting China may be slowing down, and with Vale's exposure to both China and a heavy dependence on the price of iron ore, any malcontent production guidance could weigh heavy on Vale's share price," Jordi Dominguez, an analyst with Societe Generale in New York, wrote in a report.

Spot prices for iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI have dropped 27 percent since August to $131.70 per tonne as tighter margins for Chinese steelmakers have contributed to a slackening in demand.

Marcos Assumpcao, an analyst with Itau BBA, also added that investors will focus on Vale's investment execution during the quarter, which have been below target this year, and management comments about future iron ore price trends.

"The most important thing will be to hear the company's view about what's going on in the iron ore market for the fourth quarter," said Assumpcao.

Analysts said that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a key gauge of cash generation known as EBITDA, probably rose 17.7 percent from the year earlier to reach a record $10.38 billion.

EBITDA likely posted a 14.4 percent increase from the second quarter, as a stronger dollar weighed on real-denominated wage and operation costs in Brazil, some analysts noted.

The 10 percent tumble in the real in the quarter ended Sept. 30 could lift not only the value of Vale's debt but also revenue and EBITDA. Analysts will be looking for clues on where EBITDA is headed after rising at double-digit rates almost every quarter over the past two years.

The iron sell-off has left Vale and other global miners offering steel mills in China lower prices for the fourth quarter than they would have paid under their quarterly contracts. [ID:nL3E7LE0ZI]

The situation suggests iron ore pricing may go through another round of changes less than two years after miners created the quarterly pricing system to replace the aging benchmark system based on annual negotiations.

Many analysts expect the industry to move toward monthly pricing, which proponents say would create greater transparency and boost liquidity. Vale last week reiterated its support to the quarterly pricing system.

Signs of a slowdown in the steel market have become increasingly evident. Korea's Posco, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, this month cut its 2011 investment plan and offered a grim outlook, while Chinese crude steel production in September fell to its lowest point in seven months.

The following are the median analysts' estimates for third-quarter earnings versus the previous year, under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles: ===============================================================

Q3 2011 Q3 2010 PCT CHANGE =============================================================== NET REVENUE $16.58 bln $14.10 bln 17.6 pct EBITDA $10.38 bln $8.82 bln 17.7 pct NET INCOME $6.49 bln $6.04 bln 7.5 pct ============================================================== (Additional reporting and editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo, editing by Matthew Lewis)