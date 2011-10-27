UPDATE 3-Miner Vale profit tumbles on currency plunge

* Currency tumble, derivatives losses cut into earnings

* EBITDA up as iron prices strong, production rises

* Vale optimistic about iron ore market, world economy (Adds quote, details on iron market, context on currency)

By Brian Ellsworth and Brad Haynes

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 26 Brazilian mining giant Vale's (VALE5.SA) third-quarter profit dropped 18 percent from a year earlier, missing analysts' estimates as a tumble in Brazil's currency caused losses on derivatives and boosted its foreign debt load.

Offsetting stronger revenue from iron sales, Vale lost $2.8 billion on the adjusted value of its foreign debt and derivatives contracts set up to protect it from a strengthening real -- which dropped sharply in the quarter.

Looking forward, the company said it expected the iron ore market to remain hot, in line with recent statements by its Australian rivals BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) and Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) that demand is holding up.

That outlook comes on the heels of a nearly 30 percent drop in iron ore prices this month, stern warnings from steelmakers of grim months ahead and evidence of a slowdown in China, Vale's largest customer.

Net profit at the world's top iron ore miner fell to $4.94 billion in the quarter, well short of the median estimate of $6.49 billion in a Reuters survey of nine analysts.

"The depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar produced a non-cash accounting effect on earnings before taxes," Vale said in an earnings release. Two-thirds of Vale's long-term debt is foreign.

The real's BRBY decline has caught many companies off-guard following four straight quarters of currency gains. Brazilian firms boosted foreign debt by 50 percent in the past two years, as record-low global borrowing costs and a rising real made it cheaper to take on debt in foreign currency.

The real reached a 12-year high against the U.S. dollar in July but dropped 17.6 percent by the end of the quarter as sovereign debt concerns in Europe rattled global markets, turning what were once profit-making derivatives contracts into money-losers.

Vale highlighted a 9 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which reached $9.63 billion as a result of higher iron prices and stronger volumes.

Analysts had forecasted EBITDA, a key measure of the ability to generate cash from operations, of $10.38 billion.

Vale invested $11.31 billion in the first nine months of the year, but said delays in acquiring environmental licenses had become the primary cause of project delays.

The firm last year laid out an ambitious $24 billion capital expenditures campaign for 2011, but later said it would not complete it until the first quarter of 2012.

VALE SEES SOLID DEMAND

Vale said it was willing to be flexible about pricing for its iron ore, following requests by some Chinese steelmakers for cheaper options to buy ore.

Contract prices for the fourth quarter of around $175 per tonne are now far above the spot price of $127.40 per tonne. But it insisted iron ore demand is solid.

"The global market for iron ore has remained heated," the company said. "We expect prices will remain high for a long period of time, given that the iron ore market continues to show strong fundamentals driven by the economic development and transformation of of emerging economies."

Iron ore prices are close to 15 months as slowing Chinese economic growth has pushed down steel demand, crimping the margins of steel-makers which has in turn lowered iron demand.

China has been the principal driver of global iron ore consumption since the 2008 financial crisis.

But recent interest rates hikes meant to fight nagging inflation have slowed China's economic growth, pushing down demand for steel as road construction and public transportation projects have also slowed.

Iron ore with 62-percent iron content fell by about 3.3 percent to $127.40 a tonne on Wednesday after a 7.2 percent fall the previous day, the steepest drop on record, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.

Rio Tinto this week said Vale was worsening the price tumble by diverting European shipments to China. [ID:nL3E7LP40P]

Rio Tinto, Vale and BHP have continued to produce at record rates despite the worsening iron ore price outlook. Some analysts have said the companies are taking advantage of the moment to push smaller rivals out the crucial Chinese market.

Vale's production of iron ore rose 6 percent from the year earlier to 88 million tonnes, while nickel output rose 30 percent in the same period to 58,000 tonnes. (Additional reporting by Jeb Blount; editing by Carol Bishopric)