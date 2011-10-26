版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四 05:14 BJT

Brazil's Vale says Q3 earnings drop to 7.89 bln reais

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 26 Brazilian mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit fell to 7.89 billion reais from 10.55 billion reais in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill)

