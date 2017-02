RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 27 A tightening credit environment among Chinese steelmakers is weighing on global iron ore prices, Brazilian mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) said on Thursday.

Vale executive director Jose Carlos Martins said ore prices could fall below $120 a tonne but would likely stabilize and could recover as there were still no changes to market fundamentals.