版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 20:53 BJT

Brazil's Vale cuts 2016 investment to $5.5 bln

BRASILIA, April 6 Brazilian miner Vale SA cut its forecast for capital spending in 2016 to $5.5 billion from $6.2 billion previously, and reiterated in a presentation on Wednesday it plans to sell core assets in a bid to cut debt by $10 billion.

Vale said the company's free cash flow is already near balance for the year and that the oversupply in iron ore markets should ease. Regardless of price conditions, Vale expects solid cash generation in 2016, the company said.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐