UPDATE 2-Brazil's Vale says mulling spinoff of base metals unit stake

By Lucas Iberico Lozada
NEW YORK Dec 2 Brazil's Vale SA said
on Thursday it is considering the sale of a minority stake in
its base metals unit in an initial public offering, as it looks
to raise funds for key projects in the midst of sliding
commodity prices.
Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira told investors in New York
that Vale is considering selling 30 percent to 40 percent of the
division, which some analysts have valued at between $28 billion
and $35 billion.
Ferreira said the company was in discussions with investors
and that if the IPO went ahead it would likely first be listed
in Toronto, confirming a Reuters story published late Monday.
Ferreira said the IPO would only happen if market conditions
were "satisfied," and would not be sold at "any price." Vale
will decide whether to go ahead with the IPO by August 2015.
The world's largest mining companies are shedding non-core
assets in order to weather an era of lower prices caused by a
glut in supply and slowing demand growth in key consumer China.
Vale's profit margins have suffered with the price of iron
ore .IO62-CNI=SI, which tends to account for over 80 percent
of the miner's profits, down by half this year to $69.70 per
tonne.
UBS estimates that it costs Vale $67 to produce a tonne of
iron ore and get it to China, a tight squeeze as the company
looks to complete its $20 billion Brazilian iron ore project
known as S11D.
A mining-focused fund manager in Canada, who asked not to be
named due to his firm's policy on such matters, said a Toronto
listing of Vale's base metals business would be well received by
investors as the Canadian market has a disproportionately large
number of listed precious metals miners but is starved of big
base metals companies.
Vale said in a separate statement on Tuesday it had cut its
planned investments for next year to $10.2 billion, down from
previous guidance of $12.5 billion.
News of a potential IPO, follows a similar decision by
Australian miner BHP Billiton which said in August it
would spin off its aluminum, manganese and nickel assets into a
separate company.
Vale's base metals division primarily consists of nickel
assets acquired through the purchase of Canada's Inco in 2006,
then the world's second-largest producer of the ingredient used
to produce stainless steel.
"There might be a virtuous window for this opportunity,"
Vale's Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani told investors,
referring to the potential IPO, which he valued at $30 billion
to $35 billion.
Vale shares shed 2.2 percent in Sao Paulo trading on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Lucas Iberico Lozada, additional reporting by
Euan Rocha in Toronto; writing by Stephen Eisenhammer in Rio de
Janeiro, editing by G Crosse)