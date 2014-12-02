Brazil's Vale mulling IPO for part of base metals business - sources

| VANCOUVER/TORONTO
VANCOUVER/TORONTO Dec 1 Brazil's Vale SA
is considering listing part of its global base metals
business, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Monday, as the miner looks to fund capital projects amid a
collapse in iron ore prices.
The sources, who asked not to be named as they have not been
authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said the world's top
iron ore producer is likely to retain a majority interest in the
new entity if it proceeds with the plan.
Vale could outline the plan to list a new entity in Toronto
and London as early as Tuesday at an investor day event being
held in New York, said one of the sources.
The event at the New York Stock Exchange will be webcast.
The second source said there had been significant discussion
inside Vale about listing the base metals assets, which have
fared better than its iron ore business due to steadier prices.
A Vale spokeswoman in Brazil could not be reached for
comment after hours.
Vale's iron ore business contributed 62 percent of the
company's gross revenue in the third quarter. Outside of iron
ore, Vale's global asset portfolio includes nickel assets in
Canada, Indonesia and New Caledonia, coal mines in Australia and
Mozambique as well as copper projects in Canada, Brazil and
Zambia.
Prices for iron ore have halved this year to five-year lows
below $70 a tonne as mining behemoths Vale, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton have cranked up output at a time when
demand from China, the steelmaking ingredient's chief customer,
has waned.
UBS estimates that it costs Vale $67 to produce a tonne of
iron ore and get it to China, a tight squeeze as the company
looks to complete its $20 billion Brazilian iron ore project
known as S11D.
Vale has already said it expects to reduce its 2015 capital
budget to below an originally anticipated $12.5 billion. But
with S11D vital to Vale's strategy of protecting iron ore market
share and reducing production costs, it has little room to
maneuver and is pressing on with investment in the core venture,
the world's largest iron ore project.
Other industry insiders, who have worked closely with Vale
in the past but are not privy to any announcement, said selling
a minority interest would make sense in the current environment
and enable the miner to raise cash.
JPMorgan analyst Rodolfo Angele said in a note to clients on
Monday that investors at the analyst day event will likely be
looking for updates on Vale's Mozambique coal divestiture plans,
as well as details on other asset sales and a potential IPO of
the base metals division.
"We note that lack of details on any of these measures would
likely disappoint the market, but a more definitive action would
be seen positively," said Angele.
