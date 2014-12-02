UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale mulls listing part of base metals business -sources

(Adds details, background, sourcing)
Dec 2 Brazil's Vale SA is
considering listing part of its global base metals business in
Toronto and London, according to multiple sources with knowledge
of the plan, as the miner looks to fund capital projects amid a
collapse in iron ore prices.
The sources, who asked not to be named because they have not
been authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said Vale, the
world's top iron ore producer, is likely to retain a majority
interest in the new entity if it proceeds with the plan.
Vale could outline the broad details of the plan for Toronto
and London as early as Tuesday at an investor day event in New
York, said one source. The event at the New York Stock Exchange
will be webcast.
A second source said Vale will mention the possibility of an
initial public offering in those markets at the investor day,
but added plans are preliminary and will be deliberated on in
the next few weeks.
A third source said there have been significant discussion
inside Vale about listing the base metals assets, as they have
fared better than the iron ore business due to steadier prices.
Another source said an update for investors on this plan is
set to come shortly and that Vale has had it on the back burner
since 2009.
A Vale spokeswoman in Brazil declined to comment.
Vale Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira is the former
head of the company's base metal assets, headquartered in
Toronto. Vale recently named Jennifer Maki, a longtime Vale
finance executive, as head of its base metals arm in Canada. She
is the first Canadian to head the business and replaces Peter
Poppinga, who moved back to Brazil to head Vale's iron ore
business.
SPIN-OUT RATIONALE
Vale's iron ore business contributed 62 percent of the
company's gross revenue in the third quarter. Outside of iron
ore, Vale's global asset portfolio includes nickel assets in
Canada, Indonesia and New Caledonia, coal mines in Australia and
Mozambique as well as copper projects in Canada, Brazil and
Zambia.
Prices for iron ore have fallen by half this year to
five-year lows below $70 a tonne as Vale and rival mining
behemoths Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton cranked
up output at a time when demand from China, the steelmaking
ingredient's chief customer, has waned.
UBS has estimated it costs Vale $67 to produce a tonne of
iron ore and get it to China, a tight squeeze as the company
looks to complete its $20 billion Brazilian iron ore project
known as S11D.
Vale has already said it expects to reduce its 2015 capital
budget to below an originally anticipated $12.5 billion. But
with S11D vital to Vale's strategy of protecting its iron ore
market share and reducing production costs, the company has
little room to maneuver and is pressing on with investing in the
core venture, the world's largest iron ore project.
Other industry insiders, who have worked closely with Vale
in the past but are not privy to any announcement, said selling
a minority interest would make sense in the current environment
and enable the miner to raise cash.
JPMorgan analyst Rodolfo Angele said in a note to clients on
Monday that investors at the analyst day event will likely be
looking for updates on Vale's Mozambique coal divestiture plans,
as well as details on other asset sales and a potential IPO of
the base metals division.
"We note that lack of details on any of these measures would
likely disappoint the market, but a more definitive action would
be seen positively," said Angele.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, Euan Rocha in
Toronto, Silvia Antonioli in London and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
in Sao Paulo; Additional reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer in Rio
de Janeiro and Jim Regan and Sonali Paul in Sydney; Editing by
Amran Abocar, Alan Raybould and Jeffrey Benkoe)