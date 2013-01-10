Vale sees iron ore market recovering, less volatile in 2013

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
BRASILIA Jan 10 Brazil's Vale SA, the world's second-largest mining company, expects the iron ore market to recover along with the economies of key Asian markets, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday.
He cautioned that prices would not reach the "exuberant levels" seen between 2008 and 2010, however, though he said they would be less volatile in 2013 than in 2012.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.