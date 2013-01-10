版本:
Vale sees iron ore market recovering, less volatile in 2013

BRASILIA Jan 10 Brazil's Vale SA, the world's second-largest mining company, expects the iron ore market to recover along with the economies of key Asian markets, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday.

He cautioned that prices would not reach the "exuberant levels" seen between 2008 and 2010, however, though he said they would be less volatile in 2013 than in 2012.

