版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 19日 星期六 02:03 BJT

Iron ore prices seen rising in second half - Vale

RIO DE JANEIRO May 18 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale expects iron ore prices to rise in the second half of 2012, with prices ranging between $120 and $180 per tonne in the medium to long term, its iron ore chief José Carlos Martins said on Friday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐