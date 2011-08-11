版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 12日 星期五 05:55 BJT

Brazil's Vale workers could slow operations -union

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Workers could slow production at mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) next week to protest a labor dispute, a union official said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Denise Luna, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Gregorio)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐