RPT-Vale gets environmental license for Amazon iron mine

* Mine holds about $1 trillion in iron reserves
* Project to expand output, replace depleted mines
* Vale needs to expand railways, ports for project
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Vale, the world's No. 2
mining company, said on Wednesday it received an environmental
license to build its biggest-ever iron ore mine, an Amazon
region project that holds about $1 trillion of reserves at
current prices.
The S11D mine, an extension of the company's giant Carajas
complex, is expected to cost $8.04 billion to build. It will
produce 90 million metric tonnes of iron ore and begin
operations in 2016, Vale said.
Vale, which puts out about 300 million tonnes a year, is the
world's largest producer of iron ore. S11D's design capacity is
equal to nearly 10 percent of the world's annual exports of the
principal raw material for steel.
S11D will help Vale maintain production and exports,
replacing output from ageing mines in Brazil's Amazon and Minas
Gerais regions. It will also consolidate Carajas -- part of the
company's Northern System of mines, railways and ports -- as
Vale's most important iron-ore district.
The expansion will also help Vale keep up with Australian
rivals BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd in
meeting growing demand from China, the world's largest
steelmaker and largest customer for iron ore.
Vale, BHP and Rio Tinto, known as iron ore's "Big Three",
produce about 70 percent of the world's sea-borne iron ore
exports of about 1 billion tonnes a year.
The preliminary license from Ibama, Brazil's environmental
protection agency, is the first major hurdle in a series that
Vale needs to clear to bring the mine into production.
The S11D project has faced delays as the company
investigated potential risks to local plants and animals and
studied potential archeological sites in and around the proposed
mine site.
Vale said the new mine will use far less power and emit
fewer greenhouse gasses than conventional open-pit mines.
Total investment to build the mine and expand rail and port
systems will cost $11.4 billion, Vale said.
At current spot-market iron ore prices , the
S11D reserves are worth nearly $1 trillion. Iron ore fell 1.24
percent to $135.40 a tonne in China's spot market on Wednesday.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most traded class of
stock, eased 0.3 percent to 38.81 in Sao Paulo trading.