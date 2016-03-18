UPDATE 1-Brazil licensing body says Vale requests delayed but progressing

(Adds comments by regulatory official, company and industry

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Environmental licenses
needed to maintain 100 million tonnes of annual iron ore
production at Brazilian miner Vale SA are delayed but
progressing, a senior official at the state environmental body
told Reuters.
Vale said on Thursday it is awaiting licenses for 88
projects, which if not approved could result in the company
being forced to cut half its production in the state of Minas
Gerais, Brazil's mining heartland.
Geraldo Abreu, subsecretary for regulation at the state
environmental body Semad, said in an interview late Thursday
that practically all of the licenses are delayed but that Semad
was working closely with Vale to try to find a resolution.
"I'm not going to deny that we have structural issues,"
Abreu said, explaining that a long strike which ended last year
and multiple layoffs had resulted in a stretched and
inexperienced staff.
"But at the same time I can't say that we're ignoring the
companies because it's not true," Abreu added.
The mineral-rich part of Minas Gerais, known as the iron
quadrangle, is one of the most heavily mined areas in the world.
It is, however, also highly populated compared with other mining
regions such as the Pilbara in Western Australia, making
environmental licensing increasingly complicated.
Abreu expects Vale to secure a temporary provision next week
to operate a new dam at the Brucutu mine. The temporary license
is needed to continue production at the 30
million-tonne-per-year mine and without it Vale warned it would
have to close Brucutu in the coming months.
Meanwhile, the deadly dam burst in November at a mine run by
Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton,
has led many to expect reforms in Minas Gerais' licensing
system, resulting in possible delays.
Following the disaster, which killed 19 people and polluted
one of Brazil's major rivers, a commission was set up with
representatives from universities, industry and environmental
bodies to improve rules and regulations for tailings dams.
When the committee's findings are published in April, Abreu
said he expected rules to be tightened on tailings dams that use
the upstream design, in which the outer wall is raised in
segments built into the dam. The Samarco dam used the upstream
design.
"The conclusion being reached is that dams using this
upstream engineering technique should be subject to new rules
that avoid further accidents," Abreu said.
