Brazil dev. bank to lend Vale $1.9 bln for rail, ports

* Investments to raise iron transport capacity to 150 mln
T/yr
* BNDES loan is for about half of 8 bln reais investment
* BNDES says investments key to cutting iron ore cost
BRASILIA, Aug 23 Brazil's state development
bank, BNDES, will lend 3.9 billion reais ($1.93 billion) to iron
ore miner Vale SA to boost logistics capacity by 30
percent in the north of the country where its biggest mine is
situated, the bank said on Thursday.
BNDES will provide about half of the planned 8 billion-reais
investment to double-track on 115 km (72 miles) of the rail link
that carries ore from Vale's huge Carajas mine in Para state and
to purchase rolling stock. More works will be carried out to
expand capacity at Vale's Ponto da Madeira seaport.
Vale said in a communique released shortly after the BNDES
statement that construction is expected to begin in the first
half of 2014.
The investments aim to raise Vale's logistics capacity in
the northern region to around 150 million tonnes of iron ore per
year.
"Brazil is the second biggest producer of iron ore in the
world, and rail links and ports are an important differential in
cutting the cost of ore since Carajas mines are geographically
far from Asian consumers," BNDES said in a statement.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and top buyer of
its iron ore supplies.
Brazil's government last week announced billions of dollars
in public-private investments in infrastructure for the coming
years, aiming to shift more freight to rail transport which is
underused in Brazil despite its vast territory.
Vale is interested in bidding in auctions for these projects
wherever it could affect the transport of its products, CEO
Murilo Ferreira said last week.