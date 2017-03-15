Vale to get $733 mln by end of month from Moatize stake sale to Mitsui

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
SAO PAULO, March 15 Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Wednesday it is nearing conclusion of a deal to sell a stake in Mozambique's Moatize coal project to Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd.
Vale said it expects to receive by the end of this month an initial payment of $733 million from Mitsui from the sale. The company said it would receive $2.7 billion more after the financing for the project of the mine and the transportation system is concluded. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: