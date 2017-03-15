版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 05:36 BJT

Vale to get $733 mln by end of month from Moatize stake sale to Mitsui

SAO PAULO, March 15 Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Wednesday it is nearing conclusion of a deal to sell a stake in Mozambique's Moatize coal project to Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Vale said it expects to receive by the end of this month an initial payment of $733 million from Mitsui from the sale. The company said it would receive $2.7 billion more after the financing for the project of the mine and the transportation system is concluded. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐