Brazilian miner Vale says not in talks to buy Batista's MMX

BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive says CEO Kenneth Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 mln - SEC filing
BRASILIA Aug 21 Brazil's Vale SA, the world's second-largest miner, is not in talks to buy rival MMX SA, the mining arm of tycoon Eike Batista's troubled EBX conglomerate, Vale's Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday.
The executive added that MRS Logistica, a local railroad operator that Vale has a minority stake in, analyzed possible participation in MMX's Porto do Sudeste port project but said neither MRS nor Vale plan to bid for the whole company.
BERLIN, March 29 European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labour members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA hired financial advisers to help sell its stakes in some power projects, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Wednesday.