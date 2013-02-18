版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 19日 星期二 05:10 BJT

Vale to stop coal shipments from Mozambique, citing heavy rain

Feb 18 Brazil's Vale SA , the world's No. 2 mining company, declared force majeure on coal shipments from Mozambique after heavy rain hampered transport of the mineral, according to a securities filing late on Monday.
