China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 18 Brazil's Vale SA , the world's No. 2 mining company, declared force majeure on a number of coal shipment contracts from Mozambique on Feb. 15 after heavy rain halted rail shipments, according to a securities filing late on Monday.
Vale said it expected a loss of 250,000 metric tonnes of coal shipments in an emailed statement, though it said the situation should be normalized by the end of the month.
The Sena Line that transports coal from Mozambique's Tete province to an export terminal was shut down on Feb. 12, closing off Vale's only export route.
Logistics problems are frequent for mining firms operating in Mozambique, a former Portuguese colony.
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.