Vale declares force majeure in New Caledonia project

SAO PAULO May 10 Vale, the world's second-biggest nickel producer, declared on Thursday a delay in shipments of nickel from its New Caledonia operations following an accident at a plant.

Vale declared force majeure on shipments for one unspecified client and other suppliers, according to a securities filing. The company did not say when it intends to resume shipments.

