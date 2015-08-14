Brazilian court orders Vale to halt Amazon nickel mine operation

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 A Brazilian federal court on Friday ordered Vale SA to halt activity at its Onça Puma nickel mine in Brazil's Amazon state of Pará until it can demonstrate what actions it has taken to compensate native communities in the region.

The court also ordered Vale to deposit 1 million reais ($287,000) for each indigenous village in the area until it realizes a program of compensation for the communities.

Vale's press office said it had no immediate comment but added it is investigating the situation. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Additional reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by W Simon)