Vale expects Goro nickel mine output to rise 50 pct in 2016

Kansas City Southern profit falls on weak Mexican peso
CHICAGO, Jan 20 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which the company blamed on the weakness of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar.
NEW YORK Dec 1 Brazilian miner Vale SA expects a 50 percent increase in output from its Goro New Caledonia Nickel project in 2016, non-ferrous metals chief Jennifer Maki said at an investor conference at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
She also said the Rio de Janeiro-based company is working on a plan to cut sulfur dioxide emissions at its nickel operations in Sudbury, Canada by 85 percent. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Jeb Blount and Caroline Stauffer)
* AIG Partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit on reinsurance agreement
* AT&T Inc -for quarter ended dec 31, 2016, expect to record noncash, pre-tax loss of approximately $1.0 billion