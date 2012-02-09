版本:
Vale to rent potassium assets from Petrobras

SAO PAULO Feb 9 Brazilian miner Vale agreed to rent potassium assets and mining rights from state-controlled oil company Petrobras for a 30-year period, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

