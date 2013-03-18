Vale looks to other potash projects after Argentine mine halted

| SAO PAULO, March 18
may try to develop potash mines in Brazil and Canada
that it had put on hold, as the company tries to make up for the
suspension of its $6 billion Rio Colorado project in Argentina,
a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
Vale's Carnalita project in the Brazilian state of Sergipe
and Kronau mine in Canada have not been a priority for the
company, which is trying to reduce costs outside of its core
iron ore business after posting its first loss in 10 years.
But finding new sources of potash, a source of the
fertilizer potassium needed for Brazil's giant agricultural
sector, has become more important now that Rio Colorado's future
is uncertain.
"Vale has not given up on its plans to produce potassium,"
the source told Reuters, adding that both Kronau and Carnalita
would soon be presented to Vale's board of directors.
Vale, the world's No. 2 miner, said on March 11 the Rio
Colorado project was no longer economically viable, threatening
to renew trade tensions between South America's two largest
economies. The Argentine government says Vale is demanding
unrealistic tax breaks for the project.
Brazil, the largest producer of coffee, orange juice and
beef, imports about 90 percent of its potash needs from as far
away as Canada, Jordan and Russia and the Brazilian government
had been counting on new supplies from Argentina.
Fertilizer production would also benefit Vale, allowing it
to make greater use of its extensive port and railway systems by
filling trains for trips from the coast to the Brazilian
interior. Most of its rail traffic comes from shipping iron ore
in the other direction, to the coast.
Vale has invested $2.2 billion in Rio Colorado to date, one
of the biggest foreign capital investments in Argentina, and
completed work on 40 percent of the mine, railway and port.
The company last year rented mining assets in Sergipe from
state-run oil company Petrobras for a 30-year period
with the goal of developing Carnalita, but has so far made
little progress.
Vale's former Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said last
August that Vale was reconsidering the Kronau project in Canada,
which requires an investment of $3 billion in its initial phase.