版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 28日 星期四 03:44 BJT

Iron price system unlikely to change soon-Vale

SAO PAULO, June 27 Changes in the pricing system for iron ore are unlikely so long as the market remain volatile, a senior executive at the world's largest producer of the mineral said on Wednesday.

José Carlos Martins, who is head of ferrous minerals at Brazil's Vale, said that prices for the mineral are likely to range between $120 and $180 a tonne for the next two years.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐