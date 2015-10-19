版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 19日 星期一

Brazil's Vale hits iron ore record in 3rd-qtr

BRASILIA Oct 19 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday it produced 88.2 million tonnes of iron ore in the third quarter, a new record for the company.

The world's largest producer of the steel-making raw material also produced 71,600 tonnes of nickel and 2.05 million tonnes of coal in the period. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)

