中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 05:29 BJT

Vale CEO says company may bid for new Brazil railway rights

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Brazil's Vale SA , the world's No. 2 mining company, wants to participate in auctions for new Brazilian railway concessions, the company's Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira told reporters in Brasilia on Wednesday.

