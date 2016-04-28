Brazil's Vale seeing improved iron ore demand in China

BRASILIA, April 28 The global iron ore market is in better condition than expected, with Chinese demand improving, the chief executive of Brazil's Vale SA said on Thursday.

Murilo Ferreira told investors on a conference call that he had been positively surprised by the health of the Chinese market during a visit to the world's largest consumer of iron ore in March. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)