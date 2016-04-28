Brazil's Vale seeing improved iron ore demand in China

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
BRASILIA, April 28 The global iron ore market is in better condition than expected, with Chinese demand improving, the chief executive of Brazil's Vale SA said on Thursday.
Murilo Ferreira told investors on a conference call that he had been positively surprised by the health of the Chinese market during a visit to the world's largest consumer of iron ore in March. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.