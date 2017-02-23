版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 21:41 BJT

Brazil's Vale sees iron ore price above $80/tonne in 2017

BRASILIA Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA expects the global price of iron ore to average above $80 per tonne in 2017, on the back of increasing steel demand and a smaller rise in new production entering the global market, the company's Executive Director of Ferrous Minerals Peter Poppinga said on Thursday. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon)
