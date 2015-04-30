UPDATE 2-Vale signals cut in production growth as iron price slumps

(Adds quotes, writes through)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 Brazil's Vale SA
said on Thursday it could reduce forecasted iron ore
production by up to 30 million tonnes over the next two years,
as the miner tries to resuscitate margins in the midst of a
severe price slump.
In a major strategy shift following Vale's third quarterly
loss in a row, executives said they would focus on improving
margins over increasing volumes.
An increase in capacity "enables us to close higher-cost and
lower-quality production if necessary," Vale's Head of Ferrous
Peter Poppinga said on a conference call. "The capacity will be
there, 450 million tonnes, and we are going to use it according
to market conditions."
Any move to curb output growth by the world's largest
producer of iron ore will be closely watched by a market
currently in oversupply due to new capacity from Australia and
Brazil combined with slower demand growth in China.
The comments come just a week after Australian rival BHP
Billiton said it would delay a 20 million tonne
expansion project. BHP was the first of the so-called "big
three" iron ore miners, including Vale and Rio Tinto, to
cut production forecasts.
Up until now, the likes of Vale and BHP have said their
strategy was to win greater market share by driving higher cost
producers out of the market. However, it appears the strategy
has put their own output at risk. The glut, as well as
expectations it could get worse, has caused the price of iron
ore to fall 47 percent over the past 12 months.
Vale said the 30 million tonnes, if they were cut, would be
substituted by newer, cheaper production from expansion
projects. It is in addition to 22 million tonnes of older
production which Vale is already substituting this year.
"If the market demands, we are prepared to reduce production
from the south and southeast system," Poppinga said, referring
to the company's mines in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.
Vale said the production forecast for this year of 340
million tonnes could be adjusted, as well as the forecasted
increase to 376 million tonnes in 2016. The company is the
process of ramping up multiple projects with the previously
stated goal of reaching 453 million tonnes by 2018.
