Brazilian mining company Vale posts $6.45 bln 4th-quarter loss

BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline files complaint against DHT
* Frontline has today filed a complaint in Marshall Islands against DHT Holdings
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 26 Brazilian mining company Vale SA recorded a net loss of $6.45 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
Vale, the world's No. 3 mining company by market value, recorded a full-year net profit of $584 million.
* Frontline has today filed a complaint in Marshall Islands against DHT Holdings
BEIJING, April 27 Didi Chuxing, China's top ride-hailing firm, is set to raise a $5 billion funding round that values the company at about $50 billion.
NEW YORK, April 27 United Airlines said on Thursday it would offer passengers who volunteer to forfeit their seats on overbooked flights up to $10,000 as part of the carrier's efforts to repair the damage from the rough removal of a passenger.