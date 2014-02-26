版本:
Brazilian mining company Vale posts $6.45 bln 4th-quarter loss

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 26 Brazilian mining company Vale SA recorded a net loss of $6.45 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Vale, the world's No. 3 mining company by market value, recorded a full-year net profit of $584 million.
