Brazil's Vale posts $2 bln loss in 3rd-qtr

UPDATE 1-China-U.S. trade tensions high on Big Oil's worry list
* Trump promised to confront China, boost oil independence (Updates with quote from oil industry executive)
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 22 Brazilian miner Vale SA reported on Thursday a net loss of $2.12 billion in the third quarter due to low iron ore prices and a weakening real against the dollar.
The world's largest producer of iron ore posted net revenue of $6.51 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.88 billion.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Jason Neely)
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)