Brazil's Vale posts $2 bln loss in 3rd-qtr

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 22 Brazilian miner Vale SA reported on Thursday a net loss of $2.12 billion in the third quarter due to low iron ore prices and a weakening real against the dollar.

The world's largest producer of iron ore posted net revenue of $6.51 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.88 billion.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Jason Neely)

