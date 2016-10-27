版本:
Brazilian miner Vale reports Q3 net profit of $575 mln

BRASILIA Oct 27 Brazilian miner Vale SA reported on Thursday third quarter net profit of $575 million, slightly below analyst expectations after a hefty loss during the same quarter last year.

Vale said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totalled $3.023 billion.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Susan Fenton)

