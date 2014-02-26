UPDATE 1-Brazilian miner Vale's quarterly loss more than doubles

BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline files complaint against DHT
* Frontline has today filed a complaint in Marshall Islands against DHT Holdings
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 26 Vale SA, the world's No. 3 mining company by market value, said on Wednesday its net loss more than doubled in the fourth quarter of 2013 from a year earlier after it took a charge for an income-tax settlement with the Brazilian government.
The company posted a net loss of $6.45 billion in the fourth quarter, more than the $3.83 billion loss forecast in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Vale also said in a securities filing that it recorded a full-year net profit of $584 million in 2013.
Vale paid about $2.5 billion of the disputed taxes on overseas operations in November. It will pay the rest in 179 monthly payments.
The company agreed to pay after taking advantage of a Brazilian government program that cut its total liability by more than half to about $10 billion. Despite that payment, Vale disputes the grounds for the tax assessment and hopes to obtain a rebate if the government decision is overturned by Brazil's Supreme Court.
BEIJING, April 27 Didi Chuxing, China's top ride-hailing firm, is set to raise a $5 billion funding round that values the company at about $50 billion.
NEW YORK, April 27 United Airlines said on Thursday it would offer passengers who volunteer to forfeit their seats on overbooked flights up to $10,000 as part of the carrier's efforts to repair the damage from the rough removal of a passenger.