版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 22:24 BJT

Brazil miner Vale plans three more asset sales this year -CEO

SAO PAULO, July 28 Brazilian mining giant Vale SA plans to announce three more asset sales by the end of the year, Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira told analysts on a Thursday earnings call. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Brad Haynes)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐